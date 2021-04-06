Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit: Here’s why SIS is in focus

VIDEOS

Security Intelligence Services or SIS is a market leader in security facility and cash logistic solutions with operations across India, Australia, Singapore, and New Zealand.

The company in the December quarter saw consolidated revenues grow by 8 percent year-on-year (YoY) on the back of 27 percent growth in international operations. However, in India, the security business was flat and facility management business witnessed a 15 percent decline.

The consolidated EBITDA improved by 10 percent due to better execution and better service mix. The company has also retained its long term guidance of 20 percent YoY growth in revenue terms, 20 percent ROCE, and 50 percent-plus cash conversion level.

In the special segment ‘Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit’, moneycontrol.com’s Nandish Shah gets details on how the company is expected to perform going forward.

