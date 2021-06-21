  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Market
VIDEOS
Market

Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit: Here’s why Shriram Transport Finance is in focus

Updated : June 21, 2021 11:34:14 IST

Shriram Transport Finance weathered the first wave of the pandemic relatively better than the others, thanks to its exposure to the huge vehicle market.

In Q4, the disbursement grew by a strong 38 percent, and assets under management (AUM) by close to 7 percent.

The company has a healthy capital adequacy ratio (CAR). It has access to diverse sources of funding, and has seen a reduction in cost of funds, although the same is yet to translate to higher interest margin due to excess liquidity in the balance sheet.

In the special segment of ‘Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit’, moneycontrol.com’s Madhuchanda Dey gets more details on the company’s performance, going forward.

Watch the video for more.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement