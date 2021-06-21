Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit: Here’s why Shriram Transport Finance is in focus

VIDEOS

June 21, 2021

Shriram Transport Finance weathered the first wave of the pandemic relatively better than the others, thanks to its exposure to the huge vehicle market.

In Q4, the disbursement grew by a strong 38 percent, and assets under management (AUM) by close to 7 percent.

The company has a healthy capital adequacy ratio (CAR). It has access to diverse sources of funding, and has seen a reduction in cost of funds, although the same is yet to translate to higher interest margin due to excess liquidity in the balance sheet.

