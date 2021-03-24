Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit: Here’s why RITES is in focus

VIDEOS

March 24, 2021

Rail India Technical and Economic Service or RITES have corrected to Rs 248, it is trading at about 8 times FY22 estimated earnings, and is offering a dividend yield of close to 6 percent.

There is a lot of value in the stock considering the fact the company is net cash positive having cash of almost Rs 3,200 crore. The business has also seen a good sequential improvement because of significant improvement in execution.

This is expected to further improve in the coming quarters backed by a strong order book and execution. It is currently sitting on an order book of more than Rs 6,500 crore.

