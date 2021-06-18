Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit: Here’s why Relaxo Footwears is in focus

VIDEOS

Updated : June 18, 2021 12:03:30 IST

Relaxo Footwears posted better than expected Q4 performance with revenues growing 38 percent, mainly driven by the easing of restrictions.

Profitability has doubled on a year-on-year basis driven by operating leverage.

The second wave of COVID-19 would have impacted the demand in the near-term, but with the number of COVID-19 infections coming down recently, and several states beginning to unlock along with an improvement in the number of vaccinations, it would definitely contribute to a significant improvement in mobility, leading to a strong recovery in footwear demand, going ahead.

Relaxo’s product portfolio of open footwear and presence in the value segment is more suitable in times of COVID-19, where most of the consumers are working from home and there is a tendency to downtrend.

