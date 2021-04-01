Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit: Here’s why railway engineering sector is emerging as a long term opportunity

VIDEOS

Updated : April 01, 2021 03:54 PM IST

The railway engineering sector has emerged as a promising long term opportunity led by strong government focus and capex. With the COVID-19 related stress behind, many of these companies are set to deliver strong earnings growth.

Companies like RITES, IRCON, BEML, RVNL, etc. on an aggregate basis have delivered close to 17 percent sequential growth in revenue during the December quarter. They have seen a swift recovery on the back of better execution, easing labour concerns, improving availability of equipment and logistics.

In the special segment ‘Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit’, moneycontrol.com’s Jitendra Gupta gets details on how the sector is expected to perform going forward.

