Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit: Here’s why PNC Infratech is in focus

Updated : July 16, 2021 12:55:09 IST

The government has strong investment plans for the road sector and aims to invest Rs 15 lakh crore over the next 2-3 years, which will be beneficial for PNC Infratech.

The company has a strong orderbook of Rs 16,600 crore, which is three times its revenues and provides a strong growth visibility, going ahead.

The company has recently diversified into water and irrigation segment with 28 percent of the orderbook coming in from the new areas.

For FY22, the company has guided for an order inflow of Rs 8,000 crore, which is higher than FY21.

In the special segment of ‘Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit’, moneycontrol.com’s Bharat Gianani gets more details on the company’s performance, going forward.

Watch the video for more.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.