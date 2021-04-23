Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit: Here’s why one should accumulate Jamna Auto

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : April 23, 2021 12:14:24 IST

Jamna Auto Industries is a key supplier to suspension to commercial vehicle (CV) manufacturers. It has a 68 percent domestic market share in providing suspensions for CV. Being the leader the company has most of the marquee clients in its kitty.

Though India is going through the second wave of COVID, we believe a nationwide lockdown is highly unlikely. The second wave of COVID does not change our positive outlook towards the segment as we believe there are multiple triggers.

CV sector is expected to do well on the back of a continued pick-up in the demand and in the momentum of economic activity such as mining, infrastructure development, and road construction.

In the special segment ‘Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit’, moneycontrol.com’s Nitin Agarwal gets more details on the company’s performance.