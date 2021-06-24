Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit: Here’s why NOCIL is in focus

VIDEOS

Updated : June 24, 2021 12:21:45 IST

Rubber chemical company NOCIL continues to ramp-up capacity utilisation of the expanded facility and benefit from the import substitution play.

This volume-focused strategy has helped the company in gaining market share even though rubber consumption has de-grown last calendar year.

Since January 2021, supply-demand equation has balanced out and so the company has been able to fetch better realisations in the quarter gone by.

The company has commissioned its last phase of mega capex project, which raises its total capacity to 1,10,000 tonne. It is expected that the new capacity will add at least 10 percent volume growth per annum in the medium term.

