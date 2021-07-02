Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit: Here’s why MSTC is in focus

VIDEOS

Updated : July 02, 2021 13:33:02 IST

MSTC Limited is a government-owned (65 percent stake) e-commerce enterprise. In FY21 they generated about 22 percent of their revenues from e-commerce which will go up to 80-85 percent in the next couple of years.

The company has partnered with various central and state governments, PSU banks and large private sector enterprises.

The company sell steel scrap collected from various sources on its platform and charges fees based on its revenues.

In FY21 e-commerce revenues were about Rs 221 crore and about 50-55 percent came from the auction of steel scraps.

