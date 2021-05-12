Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit: Here’s why L&T Infotech is in focus

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : May 12, 2021 12:05:37 IST

Larsen & Toubro Infotech has been a clear winner in the pandemic with very little exposure to troubled verticals. In its end-to-end offerings, the order flow, as well as execution, has been ahead of the industry average.

Thanks to an early ramp-up in a large deal reported revenue in the fourth quarter showed sequential growth of 4.6 percent in reported currency and 4.4 percent in constant currency on top of a very robust performance reported in the previous quarter as well.

The company won two large deals and mentioned having one record deals in FY21 and the pipeline looks strong as well.

