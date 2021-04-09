Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit: Here's why KNR Constructions is in focus

VIDEOS

Updated : April 09, 2021 12:45 PM IST

The stock on the radar is KNR Constructions as the road construction activity has gained momentum with 27 percent growth being witnessed in April to February time period. The road awarding activity has also been higher with the number of kilometers awarded being double in the April to February 2021 period.

"We expect road awarding activity to be buoyant in FY22 as well which will be good for the road players. In the national infrastructure pipeline project, the government has huge investments planned for the road construction as well as the irrigation segment which is positive for players like KNR."

