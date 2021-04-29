Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit: Here’s why HCL Technologies is in focus

VIDEOS

April 29, 2021

Compared to some of its peers, HCL Tech’s revenues and margins performance was subdued in the quarter gone by impacted by the products and platform business.

The company has decided to invest close to 100 basis points for beefing up talent and has therefore widened the expected margin corridor to 200 basis points from 19 to 21 percent for FY22.

Incidentally, the margin reported in FY21 was 21.3 percent.

The revenue guidance of double-digit was also seen as soft.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.