Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit: Here’s why Goldiam International is in focus

Updated : May 28, 2021 12:16:43 IST

Goldiam International’s jewellery segment has seen a significant improvement over the last 3-4 years and is a key driver to profitability.

The fourth quarter performance was strong with revenue growth of 60 percent. The key consumer market for Goldiam in the US is witnessing significant improvement in consumer spending driven by a fall in the COVID-19 cases as well as improved vaccination which is positive for Goldiam.

The company is significantly expanding its e-commerce business that will enable it to improve its reach, as well as the terms of trade, are better.

In the special segment ‘Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit’, moneycontrol.com’s Bharat Gianani gets more details on the company’s performance going forward.
