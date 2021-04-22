Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit: Here’s why D-Mart is in focus

VIDEOS

Updated : April 22, 2021 03:01 PM IST

Avenue Supermarts, also known as D-Mart, reported an 18 percent year-on-year (YoY) topline growth in Q4 driven by improved demand and a low base.

The pace of store additions has improved significantly. The company added 13 new stores in Q4 as compared to 9 stores in 9MFY21.

Local lockdowns due to the second wave of COVID-19 is also likely to have a minimal impact on the company as it derives 55 percent of revenues from the grocery segment which falls under essential services.

In the special segment ‘Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit’, moneycontrol.com’s Bharat Gianani gets details on the company’s performance.

Watch the video for more.

