Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit: Here’s why Bodal Chemicals is in focus

Updated : March 26, 2021 12:28 PM IST

Bodal Chemicals in the last few months has announced measures to diversify its product basket. Last quarter the company announced its foray into Benzene-based downstream products as well as the capacity addition of sulfuric acid derivatives.

This Rs 400 crore capex project has a peak revenue potential of Rs 550 crore and is expected to be completed in Q3FY23. Also, about 30 percent of the new products contemplated will be utilized for captive use while the rest would tap into huge import substitution play.

The company is also acquiring Siel Chemical Complex from Mawana Sugar, which is a leading caustic soda player at an attractive valuation.

