Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit: Here’s why Bajaj Finance is in focus

Updated : June 17, 2021 12:01:06 IST

In the mid-quarter update released by the Bajaj Finance, it indicated that the asset growth will be much slower in the near term and also guided for an additional credit cost of Rs 1,100-1,300 crore in FY22 due to the disruption caused by the second wave of Covid-19.

Despite the caution, the financial projections of the company look very promising with a strong rebound in the business activities, as seen in the second half of the current fiscal.

Credit cost is likely to fall significantly from 4.1 percent of the total assets in FY21 to below 2 percent in FY22 driving the profit growth.

In the special segment of ‘Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit’, moneycontrol.com’s Neha Dave gets more details on the company’s performance, going forward.

Watch the video for more.

