Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit: Here’s why Ambuja Cement is in focus

Updated : May 11, 2021 03:16:02 IST

The largest cement manufacturer in India, Ambuja Cement's Q1CY21 performance was above expectations on the back of higher volumes and lower costs. Revenue growth of 28 percent year-on-year (YoY) was largely driven by 26 percent YoY growth in cement volumes on the lower base of last year.

Strong realisations also gave some support to the topline. EBITDA surged around 62 percent YoY on the back of significant savings on the cost front. The company has a strong balancesheet with cash and cash equivalent of more than Rs 3,000 crore. This gives the company sufficient ability to withstand the damage caused by the pandemic.

In the special segment ‘Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit’, moneycontrol.com’s Sachin Pal gets more details on the company’s performance.

Watch the video for more.

