Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit: Here’s why Amara Raja Batteries is in focus

Updated : March 25, 2021 12:42 PM IST

Amara Raja Batteries is a key supplier of batteries to auto OEMs and industrial segment. There are a couple of factors working in favour of the company.

First is the promising OEM demand outlook in the passenger vehicle and two wheeler segment. Demand concern on commercial vehicles and industrial is also abating. Replacement demand also continues to be robust.

However, rising raw material prices may put pressure on operating profitability.

In the special segment, ‘Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit’, moneycontrol.com’s Nitin Agrawal gets details on how the stock is expected to perform going forward.

Watch the video for more

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
