Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit: Here’s why AllCargo Logistics is in focus

VIDEOS

Market

Updated : July 01, 2021 13:28:16 IST

AllCargo Logistics impressed the investor community with a stellar set of numbers during the March quarter with revenue growth of 70 percent year-on-year. The headline revenue numbers are not really comparable due to the inclusion of Gati financiers into consolidated accounts.

The business in turn indicates a healthy and broad-based recovery for the key revenue verticals which is this container freight station (CFS) vertical as well as the multi-modal transport operator (MTO) business vertical.

Even for Gati the company exhibited a very strong business momentum and recorded the highest ever volume growth in a B2B segment.

In the special segment of ‘Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit’, moneycontrol.com’s Sachin Pal gets more details on the company’s performance, going forward.

Watch the video for more.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.