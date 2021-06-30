Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit: Here’s why Adani Ports is in focus

VIDEOS

Updated : June 30, 2021 12:51:09 IST

Adani Ports saw a low of Rs 646 from a high of Rs 900.

Adani Ports is one of the most lucrative assets of the Adani Group and the promoters have bought shares recently from the secondary market.

Considering its dominant position in the industry and asset-backed business model, high operating cash flow, good earning visibility, and strong industry tailwinds, the stock offers good value at the current price.

At a current market price of Rs 710, it is trading at about 19 times its fiscal 23 estimated earnings, offering a good favourable risk reward.

