Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit: Associated Alcohols plans to double manufacturing capacity in 2-3 yrs

Updated : June 09, 2021 12:27:48 IST

Associated Alcohols witnessed a V-shaped recovery in FY21 with capacity utilization around 90-100 percent in the second half of the last financial year.

The company currently has a manufacturing capacity of around 4.5 crore litre and plans to expand it to around 9 crore litre in the next 2-3 years. It has a revenue of around Rs 500-600 crore and with the expanded capacity base, the company can potentially generate revenue in excess of Rs 1,000 crore.

