Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit: Associated Alcohols plans to double manufacturing capacity in 2-3 yrs

Updated : June 09, 2021 12:27:48 IST

Associated Alcohols witnessed a V-shaped recovery in FY21 with capacity utilization around 90-100 percent in the second half of the last financial year.

The company currently has a manufacturing capacity of around 4.5 crore litre and plans to expand it to around 9 crore litre in the next 2-3 years. It has a revenue of around Rs 500-600 crore and with the expanded capacity base, the company can potentially generate revenue in excess of Rs 1,000 crore.

In the special segment ‘Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit’, moneycontrol.com’s Sachin Pal gets more details on the company’s performance going forward.

