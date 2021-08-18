Moneycontrol Pro: BEL’s earnings growth trajectory to remain strong

Bharat Electronics (BEL) underperformed the broader market because of subdued financial performance in the quarter ended June 21. We think this is a temporary phase.

Earnings growth trajectory remains strong in the light of robust orderbook and expected pick-up in the execution. Execution suffered in the Q1 due to COVID-19 but that is expected to improve in the coming quarters resulting in higher margins and earnings.

In Q1 it secured orders of worth Rs 2,600 crore, it guided to acquire close to Rs 15,000 crore of orders in the current fiscal with a strong pipeline of about Rs 60,000 crore for the next 4-5 years.

