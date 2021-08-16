Moneycontrol Pro: Aditya Birla Fashion eyes expansion, plans to open new stores

With the government unlocking the economy, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail witnessed decent recovery in the month of July, with sales reaching 75 percent of its pre-COVID levels. The store expansion is said to accelerate in the current fiscal with 400 plus new stores being planned for the lifestyle business and 60 new stores for Pantaloons. In the special segment of ‘Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit’, moneycontrol.com’s Bharat Gianani gets more details on the company’s performance, going forward.

With the government unlocking the economy, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail witnessed decent recovery in the month of July, with sales reaching 75 percent of its pre-COVID levels.

The store expansion is said to accelerate in the current fiscal with 400 plus new stores being planned for the lifestyle business and 60 new stores for Pantaloons.

The lifestyle business will focus on premium and versatile launches. The company aims to scale up its innerwear business aiming to reach turnover of Rs 1,000 crore over the next two years.

For the ethnic segment, the company aims to launch affordable premium collections for both men and women over the next few quarters.

The company will also scale up its international brands that is Forever 21 and American Eagle.

In the special segment of ‘Moneycontrol Pro Ideas For Profit’, moneycontrol.com’s Bharat Gianani gets more details on the company’s performance, going forward.

Watch the video for more.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.