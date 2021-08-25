Moneycontrol Pro: Aarti Industries in focus; management expects topline growth of 25-35% in FY22

Aarti Industries’ operational performance exceeded street expectations. Company’s management is positive about 25 to 35 percent growth in topline in the current fiscal. This is backed by commercialisation of new capacities. The benefit of two long-term contracts are likely to kick-in from fiscal 2023 onwards.

Another trigger to watch is value unlocking in pharma business, wherein the company is waiting for regulatory approvals.

For the longer-term, management is focused on ambitious capex plan worth Rs 4,500 crore. Here, new projects in focus are downstream products.

