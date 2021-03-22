  • SENSEX
Midcap Microscope: Here’s why JK Paper's been buzzing in trade

Updated : March 22, 2021 02:32 PM IST

JK Paper has been buzzing in the last few months. The stock has rallied 17 percent in the past two months, 38 percent in the past three and year to date is up 38 percent. So, is there more to the story than just the paper price increase?

JK Paper has been working on its backward integration with regard to the pulp which is one of the key raw materials to produce paper. They are also focused on wood plantations near its manufacturing plants which is helping them reduce logistics cost. They are also focusing on cloning trees for better quality.

In the special segment ‘Midcap Microscope’, CNBC-TV18’s Nigel D’Souza analyses the drivers that are working in JK Paper’s favour in detail.

Watch the video for the in-depth analysis
