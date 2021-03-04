MF Corner: Here’s how key US indices impact performance of Indian MF schemes

VIDEOS

A large number of Indian mutual funds use US indices as benchmarks. So investors must understand their composition. Now, there are about 5,000 US indices, but which are the most important ones?

The most important ones are S&P 500, tech heavy NASDAQ, grand old index Dow Jones, and the Russell 1000 and Russell 3000.

To understand what is unique about each index and how it can help in selecting the right international fund, CNBC-TV18’s Sumaira Abidi spoke to Prableen Bajpai, founder of FinFix Research & Analytics.

Also, Pankaj Mathpal, Managing Director of Optima Money Manager, explains arbitrage funds and whether one can do some allocations there.