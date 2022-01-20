MF Corner: Experts discuss advantage of investing in hybrid funds

Hybrid mutual funds have caught the fancy of investors and have seen the maximum inflows in the last 3 months. To discuss the types and advantages of investing in hybrid funds, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Raghav Iyengar, Chief Business Officer at Axis AMC and Ashish Naik, Equity Fund Manager at Axis AMC.

Hybrid mutual funds are erstwhile balanced funds which were split by SEBI into 6 categories with varying risk appetites. These funds invest in mix of different asset classes to diversify the portfolio and minimise the risk.

