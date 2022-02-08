MF Corner: Experts decode advantages of smart beta funds and silver ETFs

To discuss whether smart beta funds can optimise an investor's portfolio, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Kirtan Shah, Founder & CEO of Credence Wealth Advisors. Also Santosh Joseph, Founder & Partner at Germinate Investor Services explained advantages of investing in silver ETFs.

Smart beta mutual funds are gaining momentum among investors. Smart beta strategies are rule based investment algorithms which aim to create an alternative index emphasising any sort of characteristic of the underlying stock - like momentum, low volatility, quality, value, so on and so forth.

To discuss whether smart beta funds can optimise an investor's portfolio, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Kirtan Shah, Founder & CEO of Credence Wealth Advisors.

Also Santosh Joseph, Founder & Partner at Germinate Investor Services explained advantages of investing in silver ETFs.

Watch video for more.