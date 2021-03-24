May not see 10-15% selloff in India; like financials, auto: Bank Julius’ Mark Matthews

VIDEOS

Auto

Updated : March 24, 2021 10:03 AM IST

Mark Matthews, Head of Research Asia, Bank Julius Baer & Co on Wednesday said that the Indian market is unlikely to see a 10 to 15 percent selloff.

“We like the Indian market but it has risen a lot. I do not think we are going to get 10-15 percent selloff in India," he said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

Matthews likes cyclical sectors like financials and auto in India.

“The vaccines have been rolled out and India can make a lot of vaccines, so we are sticking with our stats that we like the cyclical sectors – financials, autos and things like that,” said Matthews.

Talking about the US, Matthews said, “The main market is the US and almost 40 percent of the population has received at least one dose and that alone is enough to significantly reduce the chance of getting COVID and if you do get it your chance of getting seriously ill is very small. Therefore, don’t think that we will need to revise our forecast for the US down too much.”

