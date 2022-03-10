Markets recovering: Focus on banking, multiplex, retail, liquor stocks, says Ajay Srivastava

In this special coverage of the elections, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Ajay Srivastava, CEO of Dimensions Corporate Fin Svcs on how will results impact the market move.

Srivastava said, “If you ask me personally, apart from the relief rally today, this is a great booster, because we believe that economic policy will and should get pivoted towards consumption rather than five year capex plans, which are out of the day, it could be difference of policy, but I believe it will happen, and that is good for the markets.”

On stock-picking he said, “One, which we picked up in the last week has been banking, we were almost zero in banking, we have gone back in banking, because the large names of banking, that's one very clear segment we got in. All the opening up sectors, I think we have added a position to that whether it is the multiplex companies, whether the retail companies, whether it's the fashion where companies, you know, we added a position. So we are really focusing upon the opening up segment of the economy.”

He added, “Whether we spoke about multiplex companies, whether we spoke about retail companies, whether we face a fashion where all have consolidated to just three or four players. All the industries are consolidation plays retail, fashionware, multiplex, liquor these are the four big segments of the economy, which are going to be the opening ups, bellwether at this point of time.”

