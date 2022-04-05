0

Markets now pricing in 214 bps in Fed hikes for 2022

By Prashant Nair   IST (Published)
Globally, news flow on the Russia-Ukraine war -- which is in its sixth week -- kept investors cautious. Markets are now pricing in about 214 basis points of rate hikes for the full year 2022. If anything that has actually moved up a little bit. The focus, will be what happens to energy prices, the price of oil for example and over the next couple of days we may get some cues.

Markets are now pricing in about 214 basis points of rate hikes for the full year 2022. If anything that has actually moved up a little bit. The focus, will be what happens to energy prices, the price of oil for example and over the next couple of days we may get some cues.
Zomato, TCS, IndusInd Bank, IndiGo, Piramal Enterprises and more: Top stocks to watch out for on April 5
Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Prashant Nair for more details.
Catch all the stock market live updates here.
