Market valuations a concern in short term, long term journey intact: DSP Investment Managers

Updated : July 13, 2021 12:08:33 IST

DSP Investment Managers positive on the Indian market with a long-term view, Vinit Sambre, head of equities, told CNBC-TV18.

“In terms of earnings growth, there are factors now which are giving us confidence that growth should sustain, which means our long-term journey or long-term outlook remains intact. It’s just short-term where we will have to think about how the pace of recovery sustains beyond the second wave,” he said.

He further said, “We are optimistic about growth on a slightly medium to long-term basis, so excessive valuations may be a matter of concern in the short-term but long-term journey is intact for us.”

On valuations, Sambre said, “Most of us are worried about the valuations especially the small and midcap as seen in the last few months, where the outperformance of the category has been much more than the largecaps and we have seen that Nifty has remained sideways whereas the small and midcaps have moved up.”

“There are pockets, where the segment is expensive and there are pockets where the valuations are still reasonable; some of the pockets where the valuations are reasonable, there is some bit of tentativeness in terms of the visibility of the growth which is where we believe that those are more transient and one should look at those categories where the valuations are reasonable,” he said.

