Market to see cases of 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham': Atul Suri

“2022 will be a tough year of muted returns,” said Atul Suri, CEO at Marathon Trends-PMS in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

“You don’t have trending markets, you have sideways markets and that is why you will have these cases of ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’,” said Atul Suri, CEO at Marathon Trends-PMS in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

There won’t be runaway trending winners in the markets, he said. He believes market currently is in a consolidation phase.

He feels Brent crude will cross USD 100 per barrel and could head to around USD 115 per barrel, which is about 15-16 percent upside.

According to him, real estate is under-owned, under-loved space. One requires a lot of patience and a big amount of gut-ability to see 15-20 percent drawdowns. It is an interesting space but requires immense patience, he said.

