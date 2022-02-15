Market telling you that slowdown is coming: Andrew Holland

According to Andrew Holland, Chief Executive Officer at Avendus Capital Public Markets Alternate Strategies, the market is telling us that the slowdown is coming.

He believes Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has done a fantastic job.

Until the market start to see inflation fall, rupee will continue to depreciate and that in itself impact inflation, so market is in a tight spot here. “If the Fed goes with 50 basis points (bps) hike, I wouldn’t be surprised if the RBI also goes with 50 bps as well at the next meeting,” he said.

He sees more value in the largecap IT names. Midcap IT is still a place to hide because it has still got very strong tailwind behind it for the next few quarters but he would rather be in the largecaps than the midcaps at the moment, he said.

