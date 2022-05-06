Market setup: Will Indian market also revisit March lows?

The big question is will the Indian market also revisit March lows because the US market is at 52-week lows, and that has broken March lows effortlessly. The US market collapsed after a dead cat bounced from that rate hike.

Despite all the decline that we are seeing, we are comfortably off the March lows. The March lows of 15800 or so; the Indian market has been resilient in face of the weak cues. The Nifty normally doesn't move in the direction of the gap.

Either you take a leap of faith and take overnight position on short or long side and then exit in the gap, either you do that or you stay out of this market if you are a trader.

However, the near term move aside, in the short term, we are in some kind of a bear phase. Within a bull market, we are in a bit of a bear phase. The high that we hit was in October of last year, so it is seven months, and there is a stealth bear market on in the broader market.

IT is likely to continue to lead decline with intermittent rallies.

What kind of stocks do well in this environment?

Focus on companies with low or zero debt and high cash flows. They normally do well in this kind of market. It is time for a complete portfolio reset. The last year has spoiled people and a lot of average advisors and average sort of money managers have been made to look geniuses but this is now the real test of the market.

