Market setup: Stocks on Monday to react to biggest IT and bank earnings

The four-day weekend is coming up, so the last hour becomes crucial because A] it is expiry and B] the kind of earnings that will come out post markets – today is Infosys and HDFC Bank on Saturday – the market will react to the numbers on Monday morning and both these numbers put together account for almost 17 percent in the Nifty.

Is the street going to react to the numbers or to the overarching theme, the kind of FII selling that has been seen? One will have to watch out for that.

