Market setup: Playing for short covering is a better idea

The Nifty held the 20-day moving average and now all eyes on the 50-day moving average of 16,885. Do we go there or do we retreat from there? That is something to find out there. For now, respect what the market is doing, which is play for the short covering in beaten down sectors, in beaten down stocks.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to make a gap-up opening on the last trading session of the week. The market snapped a two-day weakness and recouped some of those losses on Thursday despite a downtrend in Asian counterparts, supported by technology and metal stocks.

There is a bit of a cheer in the markets because there is a bit of a rally right now. The global markets are higher and the SGX Nifty is surging.

The Nifty held the 20-day moving average and now all eyes are on the 50-day moving average of 16,885. Will we go there or will we retreat from there?

The big question is whether this is a bear market pullback or a fresh bull market and that is something to find out in hindsight. So go with some base case assumption, which is that this is a bear market rally.

The market will give you enough indication of when that rally is ending. For now, respect what the market is doing, which is playing for the short-covering in beaten-down sectors, in beaten-down stocks.

For example - while there are challenges still in the IT space, you can see that at a lower level there is some buying.

This rally regardless of how good it looks is an opportunity to exit some of the poor stocks in which you may have got trapped a bit. A lot of stocks will see a good rally in line with the market and that is a point where you have to decide - maybe the market is giving me an opportunity to cut my losses or to book whatever gains I have.

