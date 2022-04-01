Market setup: Nifty uptrend intact till it closes above 17,200

As long as Nifty is closing above 17,200, intraday it can breach that as well with the support at 200 day moving average – as long as you closing above 17,200 this uptrend is intact. However, the Nifty is slightly overbought and is trading above all its major moving averages.

As long as Nifty is closing above 17,200, intraday it can breach that as well with the support at 200 day moving average – as long as you closing above 17,200 this uptrend is intact. However, the Nifty is slightly overbought and is trading above all its major moving averages.

The market is starting new series heavy and net long. Also the FII long exposure is at 74 percent and is highest since July 2021.

Also Read|

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Anuj Singhal for more details.