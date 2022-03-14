0

Market setup: Nifty to test 20-day moving average of 16,700-16,600; eyes on Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks

By Anuj Singhal   IST (Published)
This week the market will perhaps test its falling 20-day moving average (DMA).

The stock market is hoping for some kind of de-escalation in the whole Russia-Ukraine crisis. This week the market will perhaps test its falling 20-day moving average (DMA). The current 20-DMA is 16,700-16,600 and going ahead, it will fall a bit. That is something which the market will test and if there is no classical DMA halt then perhaps even a 200-DMA test of 16,950 is possible.
Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Anuj Singhal for more details.
