0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard
videos | IST

Market setup: Nifty retraces 50% of fall from Jan; risk-reward does not favour long trade

Profile image
By Anuj Singhal   IST (Updated)
Mini

The Nifty has now retraced 50 percent of the fall from the January levels; it has retraced 50 percent of that fall. Now 50 to 66 percent retracement normally is a big congestion zone for the market, so the market is right at the beginning of a congestion zone now.

The Nifty has now retraced 50 percent of the fall from the January levels; it has retraced 50 percent of that fall. Now 50 to 66 percent retracement normally is a big congestion zone for the market, so the market is right at the beginning of a congestion zone now. Purely from a risk-reward point of view it does not favour a long trade it may work out that's a different thing. But it does not be able to long trade which was the case say about two or three days back.
Also Read: Oil prices rise on Russia-Ukraine war, tight market
Also, the Nifty is trading above all major moving averages, the Bank Nifty perhaps has just some more left in terms of that 50 and 200-day moving average. However, one of the graphics that had played out was the Nifty versus mid-cap, my sense is next few days may belong to mid-caps and small caps.
Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Anuj Singhal for more details.
Catch all the stock market live updates here.
First Published:  IST
Tags

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More