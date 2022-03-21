Market setup: Nifty retraces 50% of fall from Jan; risk-reward does not favour long trade

The Nifty has now retraced 50 percent of the fall from the January levels; it has retraced 50 percent of that fall. Now 50 to 66 percent retracement normally is a big congestion zone for the market, so the market is right at the beginning of a congestion zone now.

The Nifty has now retraced 50 percent of the fall from the January levels; it has retraced 50 percent of that fall. Now 50 to 66 percent retracement normally is a big congestion zone for the market, so the market is right at the beginning of a congestion zone now. Purely from a risk-reward point of view it does not favour a long trade it may work out that's a different thing. But it does not be able to long trade which was the case say about two or three days back.

Also, the Nifty is trading above all major moving averages, the Bank Nifty perhaps has just some more left in terms of that 50 and 200-day moving average. However, one of the graphics that had played out was the Nifty versus mid-cap, my sense is next few days may belong to mid-caps and small caps.

