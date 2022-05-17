Market setup: Nifty IT now down 25% from peak; all eyes on LIC listing

All eyes are on the listing of state-run Life Insurance Corporation of India's (LIC) shares on the bourses at 10 am. Meanwhile, the IT index is now the go-to sector as far as shorting is concerned. From its peak, it is down 25 percent and many people think the value may have started to emerge. CNBC-TV18's Anuj Singhal gets more details.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open higher on Tuesday, tracking cautious gains across other Asian markets despite a mixed session on Wall Street overnight. All eyes are on the listing of state-run Life Insurance Corporation of India's (LIC) shares on the bourses at 10 am.

The market is undergoing a contra rally in a bear market and within the bear market, there is a pullback, the problem with which is one just doesn't know at what point it will end.

One of the largest indices, the IT index is the go-to sector as far as shorting is concerned. From its peak, it is now down 25 percent and many people think the value may have started to emerge.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Anuj Singhal for more details