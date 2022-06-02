The bear market rally is showing signs of ending. It may not have ended yet but it is showing signs of ending. The nifty has made a lower high for two days in a row. The only issue here is that the Bank Nifty is relatively strong, IT is weak, which is very clear, but the Bank Nifty has been resilient and that is sort of keeping the bulls in the game.

Indian equity benchmarks continued to reel under selling pressure for the second consecutive session on Wednesday with the Nifty50 falling 62 points to 16,523 and the BSE Sensex declining 185 points to 55,381, dragged by technology, pharma, and FMCG stocks.

SGX Nifty, which indicates the future trend for India's broader Nifty index, was trading 0.7 percent lower at 16,413.50 on Thursday morning.

The counter trend rally that the market had is showing signs of ending. The Nifty has made a lower high for two days in a row.

Nifty Bank rose 133 points to close at 35,621 on Wednesday, outshining the broader space - it is sort of keeping the bulls in the game while Nifty IT is weak.

