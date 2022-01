The Nifty is up 5 percent so far this year in 2022, which basically means that the all-time high of 18,604 is 2 percent or 400 points away. This has been the fast and furious move on the Nifty.

The Nifty is up 5 percent so far this year in 2022, which basically means that the all-time high of 18,604 is 2 percent or 400 points away. This has been the fast and furious move on the Nifty.

Also Read:

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Prashant Nair for more details.