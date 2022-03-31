Market Setup: Momentum with bulls; monthly expiry today

The three months chart of Nifty shows a V-shaped recovery. There is momentum with bulls and monthly expiry on Thursday. There was huge unwinding on Wednesday at 17,300 to 17,500 Calls but despite the unwinding 17,500 still has a lot of open interest.

Indian shares jumped for the third session at 17,500 mark, boosted by financial, auto and IT shares.

