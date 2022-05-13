Market setup: Midcaps and smallcaps may have more flushing out

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open stronger on Friday. Midcap and smallcap at some point could turn into the red because there is a lot of flushing out that is left in these equities.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open stronger on Friday tracking a rebound in Asian equities following a mixed session on Wall Street overnight.

The Nifty hit 2022's lowest closing low of 15,808, confirming the bearish texture. Now March's low of 15,671 becomes a line in the sand if one is contra long.

Midcap and smallcap at some point could turn into the red because there is a lot of flushing out that is left in these equities. The number of stocks at 52-week low is at 326 now against 249 yesterday.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Anuj Singhal for more details