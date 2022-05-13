Market setup: Midcaps and smallcaps may have more flushing out

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are likely to open stronger on Friday tracking a rebound in Asian equities following a mixed session on Wall Street overnight.
The Nifty hit 2022's lowest closing low of 15,808, confirming the bearish texture. Now March's low of 15,671 becomes a line in the sand if one is contra long.
Midcap and smallcap at some point could turn into the red because there is a lot of flushing out that is left in these equities. The number of stocks at 52-week low is at 326 now against 249 yesterday.
