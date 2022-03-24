0

Market Setup: Is the global short squeeze done?

By Anuj Singhal
The Indian market was part of a big global short-covering rally but is that done now? For now, 17,500 looks like a ceiling for the market - that is something where it has 66 percent retracement zone of that entire fall from the January highs.

The 200-day moving average is at 17,000, so Nifty is still in the range of 17,000-17,500. Also, the big financials are showing some tiredness. Today’s Kotak’s block deal will also have ramification.
Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Anuj Singhal for more details.
Follow our live blog for more stock market updates
