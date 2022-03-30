Market setup: Have indices factored in end of Ukraine war?

SGX Nifty indicates a gap up opening for the Indian markets and the key will be to see whether Nifty tops its high point of 17,440

The Singapore-based Nifty Futures, SGX Nifty, indicates a higher start for the Indian markets. The high point of the range, has been 17,440 and if the market tops that, it will be interesting. The street more or less made a low on the day the Russia-Ukraine war started and it did break that and subsequently, it went further lower. The markets have been trying to price in the end of the war for sometime. In fact, all through March, the indices are trying to do that.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Anuj Singhal for more details and key cues ahead of the opening bell.