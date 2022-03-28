Market setup: Global markets attempt to price in end of war; here's what it could mean

The global market is trying to price in the end of the world and what would that mean? Before this war started, there was this move from IT to banks and other economy facing stocks, then this war happened and once again, the market moved to bit of safety haven. With the way the bond yields are moving, one may get a sense that perhaps again, money may move from IT to banks and economy-facing stocks.

The price action is supreme and that has been indicating that the market still perhaps lacks triggers. From March 17th, the close on the Nifty has been between 17,115 to 17,315, just 200 point band, within that the Nifty has closed, but intraday, there has been some extreme like the 200 day moving average. So intraday extremes have been 17,006 and 17,442 so that gives a bit of a range to work with. Either side, it breaks out the market gives you a clean trade.

Read Here:

The global market is trying to price in the end of the world and what would that mean? Before this war started, there was this move from IT to banks and other economy facing stocks, then this war happened and once again, the market moved to bit of safety haven. With the way the bond yields are moving, one may get a sense that perhaps again, money may move from IT to banks and economy-facing stocks.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Anuj Singhal for more details.