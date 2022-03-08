Market setup: Global headwind versus local tailwind!

0

The dollar index is the most important one as it is making a move towards the 100 mark. NASDAQ has entered bear market territory, fallen 20 percent from its peak and second day of $1 billion selling by FIIs is driving the market lower and lower almost on a daily basis.

It is the global headwinds versus the local tailwinds. The global headwinds are the key driver for the market. The dollar index is the most important one as it is making a move towards the 100 mark. NASDAQ has entered bear market territory, fallen 20 percent from its peak and second day of $1 billion selling by FIIs is driving the market lower and lower almost on a daily basis.
Trade setup for March 8: Will Nifty50 bounce back soon? From key market cues to technical signals, important levels to track
The positive cue is that the Exit Polls are indicating that in Uttar Pradesh (UP), there is going to be sweep by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is something that the market will like.
SGX Nifty has recovered, still down about 70 points.
Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Anuj Singhal for more details.
