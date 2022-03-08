Market setup: Global headwind versus local tailwind!

The dollar index is the most important one as it is making a move towards the 100 mark. NASDAQ has entered bear market territory, fallen 20 percent from its peak and second day of $1 billion selling by FIIs is driving the market lower and lower almost on a daily basis.

The positive cue is that the Exit Polls are indicating that in Uttar Pradesh (UP), there is going to be sweep by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is something that the market will like.

SGX Nifty has recovered, still down about 70 points.

