Market setup: Extremely oversold, some more bounce possible

The dollar index has been stable at 99 and has not been inching up. So that's a bit of a positive. Brent crude still elevated at $130 per barrel. So that remains a bit of an irritant for the bulls.

While the market is in a bear phase, it is extremely oversold in the near-term. So some more bounce is possible. Yesterday the market ended up at the highest point of the day despite the FIIs selling.

Yesterday’s low has marked some kind of a land in the sand. 15,671 is the market in which one will have to have a deep stops and perhaps lower quantity if one is trading.

But couple of important factors would be penultimate day of the weekly F&O series normally hurt trending day on Wednesdays and of course, third day of billion dollar FII selling, and that really remains a big overhang on the market, even on days when the markets going up FIIs are selling big.

